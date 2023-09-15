washington, d.c. – Here’s a loot at how West Virginia’s U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: VA DEPUTY SECRETARY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Tanya J. Bradsher to be deputy secretary at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Bradsher is the VA’s chief of staff; she has been on the National Security Council and was in the Army for 20 years. A supporter, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Bradsher’s impressive record in the military and in government showed she could “ensure that the VA is upholding its mission to the veterans and their families.” An opponent, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, cited “her failure to protect sensitive veteran information, and her penchant for providing misleading information to the Senate.” The vote, on Sept. 12, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: ILLINOIS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jeffrey Cummings to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Cummings was a lawyer at a Chicago civil rights law firm until 2019, when he became a magistrate judge on the Northern District. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: “Given his vast litigation background and experience on the bench, he will be a tremendous addition to the court.” The vote, on Sept. 12, was 50 yeas to 45 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: GOVERNMENT APPROPRIATIONS: The Senate has passed a motion to proceed to consideration of the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act (H.R. 4366), sponsored by Rep. John R. Carter, R-Texas. The bill would provide fiscal 2024 funding for military construction programs, as well as the Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Transportation, and Housing and Urban Development Departments. A supporter, Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, said the bill “keeps our commitment to our veterans by funding VA medical care and veterans’ benefits, including disability compensation programs, education benefits and vocational rehabilitation, and employment training.” The vote, on Sept. 14, was 91 yeas to 7 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
