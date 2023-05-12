WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
In addition to the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by unanimous consent, a resolution (S. Res. 23) demanding that China's government immediately release U.S. citizen Mark Swidan from custody.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of L. Felice Gorordo to be the U.S. alternate executive director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a two-year term. Gorordo has been a CEO of multiple technology companies involved in immigration and entrepreneurship, as well as a government official during the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said of Gorordo: "His understanding of finance, economic statecraft, and technology will help the United States and its like-minded partners make the concerted push to prevent economic collapse in the developing world." The vote, on May 10, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: SPECIAL EDUCATION: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Glenna Laureen Wright-Gallo to be the Education Department's Assistant Secretary for Special Education and Rehabilitative Services. Gallo has been a senior special education official for public schools in Washington and Utah. The vote, on May 10, was 52 yeas to 44 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: NATIONAL ARCHIVIST: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Colleen Shogan to be the archivist of the United States. The archivist manages the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which stores federal government documents considered to be of permanent importance. Shogan is a senior official at the White House Historical Association; previously, she worked at the Library of Congress, Congressional Research Service, and the Senate. A supporter, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., called Shogan "a dedicated public servant" with extensive qualifications to lead the NARA. The vote, on May 10, was 52 yeas to 45 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: WOMEN'S ISSUES DIPLOMAT: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Geeta Rao Gupta to be the U.S. Ambassador at Large for Global Women's Issues. Gupta, currently a senior fellow at the U.N. Foundation, is also co-chair of a World Health Organization advisory committee on health emergencies. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Gupta "would bring decades of experience working to empower women. She has fought to increase the economic security and political participation of women." The vote, on May 10, was 51 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: ENDANGERED SPECIES REGULATION: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 23), sponsored by Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to disapprove of and void a 2022 National Marine Fisheries Service rule regulating the listing of endangered and threatened species, and critical habitat for those species. Lummis said the rule has created "an ad hoc system that creates decreased property values and predatory legal challenges for American families and businesses. In fact, it incentivizes landowners to make sure that their land could never be habitat for threatened or endangered species." A resolution opponent, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said: "When a species' habitat range shifts as a result of climate change, our federal wildlife protection agencies may need to account for this shift when they decide what potential habitat we should protect to support their long-term recovery." The vote, on May 11, was 51 yeas to 49 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: LONG-EARED BAT: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 24), sponsored by Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to disapprove of and void a Fish and Wildlife Service rule listing the northern long-eared bat as an endangered species. An opponent, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., cited the bat's beneficial role in controlling farm pest populations, and said: "By protecting this species, we are protecting our farmers, our agricultural communities, and the revenues that they depend on." The vote, on May 11, was 51 yeas to 49 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
