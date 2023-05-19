washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Bradley N. Garcia to be a judge on the Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals. From 2013 to 2022, Garcia was a private practice lawyer at the O’Melveny & Myers law firm; for the past year, he has been a deputy assistant attorney general at the Justice Department. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that in his time at Justice, Garcia “has continued to demonstrate his commitment to public service and defending the rule of law.” The vote, on May 15, was 53 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: D.C. POLICING POLICIES: The Senate passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 42), sponsored by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council’s adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. A supporter, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said voiding the law “makes D.C. safer, but it also sends a message to the entire country – a message that we want safe streets, we want safe communities, we want safe schools, and we want to do it in a bipartisan way.” The vote, on May 16, was 56 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: ILLINOIS DISTRICT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Jeremy C. Daniel to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Daniel has been a federal prosecutor in the district since 2014, after working for six years as a private practice lawyer in Chicago. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cited Daniel’s “breadth of experience practicing in the Northern District of Illinois and his expertise in intellectual property and criminal law.” The vote, on May 17, was 56 yeas to 40 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: IMMIGRANTS AND GOVERNMENT AID: The Senate passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 18), sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to disapprove of and void a Homeland Security Department rule that would allow immigrants into the U.S. to obtain legal residency status, regardless of whether they appear likely to become reliant on government assistance. Marshall said: “The Biden administration’s public charge rule makes a mockery of the law and the intent of Congress to ensure that immigrants are self-sufficient.” The vote, on May 17, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Nancy G. Abudu to be a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Abudu was a lawyer and then official at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) from 2005 to 2019; since then, she has been a lawyer at the Southern Poverty Law Center in Atlanta. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Abudu “has dedicated her career to ensuring that dream is alive and well for everyone in this country.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Abudu was “unfit for judicial service” due to her fearmongering about alleged racist designs to the legal system and membership in groups that undermine the rule of law. The vote, on May 18, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
