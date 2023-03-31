WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
The Senate also passed the Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act (S. 777), to increase, effective Dec. 1, 2023, the rates of compensation for veterans with service-connected disabilities and the rates of dependency and indemnity compensation for the survivors of certain disabled veterans.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: PANDEMIC RESPONSE TREATIES: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to a bill (S. 316) that would have required Senate ratification before the U.S. joined any convention or agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly, which is part of the World Health Organization. Johnson said Congress should "no longer allow the administration to go ahead and negotiate agreements that can have a dramatic impact on our sovereignty and bypass the Senate entirely." An opponent, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said the bill should remain focused on the Iraq war and not include extraneous matter such as would be introduced by the amendment. The vote, on March 28, was 47 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: MILITARY ACTION AGAINST IRAN: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to a bill (S. 316) that would have stated that the president retains authority to use military force against Iran's military and its actions against U.S. soldiers in the Middle East. Cruz said the amendment was needed because "I don't want to give an excuse for the Biden administration, the next time Iran attacks, to do nothing" in response. An opponent, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said it would be a mistake to authorize escalating action against Iran via a briefly considered amendment to an unrelated bill. The vote, on March 28, was 41 yeas to 55 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: AFGHANISTAN INVESTIGATION: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to a bill (S. 316) that would have established a Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan in Congress to make an investigation into the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in summer 2021. Scott said the select committee was the best way to have accountability for the mistakes that created "America's most stunning, unforced, and humiliating defeat in decades." An amendment opponent, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said the bill "is not the right venue for establishing a committee of this nature." The vote, on March 28, was 33 yeas to 62 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: OVERSIGHT OF UKRAINE AID: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to a bill (S. 316) that would have established an Office of the Special Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance, to be charged with overseeing the use of aid sent to Ukraine in its war with Russia. Hawley said having a single government watchdog handle oversight would help avoid repeating the billions of dollars of waste that occurred during the war in Afghanistan. An opponent, Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho, said "there are already 64 ongoing or planned audits and reports on U.S. assistance to Ukraine," making the amendment unnecessary. The vote, on March 28, was 26 yeas to 68 nays.
NOT VOTING: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: IRAQ WARS AUTHORIZATIONS: The Senate has passed a bill (S. 316), sponsored by Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., to repeal the 1991 and 2002 resolutions that authorized use of military force against Iraq. Kaine said the 2002 resolution in particular was rushed through the Senate without proper deliberation before embarking on a lengthy war. An opponent, Sen. James E. Risch, R-Idaho, said keeping the resolutions would enhance Congressional oversight of military actions against Iran-backed militias in Iraq. The vote, on March 29, was 66 yeas to 30 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: REGULATING WATERWAYS: The Senate has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., to disapprove of and void an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. A supporter, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said overturning the rule was needed to "ensure agricultural producers and other stakeholders have the regulatory certainty to take care of our nation's land and water resources, the lands and waters that we love." An opponent, Sen. Benjamin Cardin, D-Md., said of the WOTUS rule: "This commonsense, science-based approach recognizes that pollution upstream can have downstream impacts, so we must protect the system to safeguard downstream communities and our environment." The vote, on March 29, was 53 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: ENDING NATIONAL COVID EMERGENCY: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 7), sponsored by Rep. Paul A. Gosar, R-Ariz., to end the national emergency in response to Covid that was declared by President Trump on March 13, 2020. A supporter, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said: "It is time to end any and all authoritarian control and unilateral spending decisions without congressional consent." The vote, on March 29, was 68 yeas to 23 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 8: STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Richard Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. Verma, U.S. ambassador to India during the Obama administration, is currently Mastercard's chief legal officer and head of global public policy. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said Verma's "long public sector career, which includes service in the Air Force, the Senate, and the State Department, will help him be an effective leader who can advance the Department's modernization agenda." The vote, on March 30, was 67 yeas to 26 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 9: INDUSTRIAL BASE POLICY: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Laura Taylor-Kale to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy. Taylor-Kale has been a senior official at the World Bank, an official in the second Obama administration, and most recently was a Council on Foreign Relations research fellow for innovation and economic competitiveness. The vote, on March 30, was 63 yeas to 27 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
