washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
Along with roll call votes, the Senate confirmed the nomination of Stephen Eberle to be U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Pennsylvania for a four-year term and adopted a resolution (S. Res. 252) celebrating the 246th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. flag and supporting the Pledge of Allegiance.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Elizabeth Allen to be the State Department’s under secretary for public diplomacy and public affairs. Allen was a communications official in the Obama administration throughout its eight years, then became a partner at a private communications and public affairs business. A supporter, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., called Allen “a highly quality professional with a distinguished career and extensive experience in both public and private sectors.” The vote, on June 13, was 66 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Hernan D. Vera to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. A judge on the Los Angeles County Superior Court since 2020, Vera was previously a senior attorney at several law firms, including Public Counsel. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said: “Judge Vera has extensive litigation experience and a proven track record of independent decisionmaking on the bench.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said: “Throughout his legal career, Mr. Vera has made no effort to hide his willingness to pick progressive activism over the rule of law.” The vote, on June 13, was 51 yeas to 48 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: ECONOMIC ADVISOR TO PRESIDENT: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Jared Bernstein to chair the Council of Economic Advisors to the White House. A member of the Council since 2021, Bernstein previously was a fellow at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities for a decade, and before that was a social welfare official at various think tanks and government agencies. A supporter, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said Bernstein “has devoted his career to working on economic policies that ensure growth reaches all Americans, fighting to make our economy fairer.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Bernstein “can more accurately claim expertise in partisan warfare than economics” given his lack of an economics Ph.D., and said Bernstein would support policies that damage the U.S. economy. The vote, on June 13, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: SECOND CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of P. Casey Pitts to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Pitts has been a lawyer at a San Francisco law firm since 2010, with a focus on labor law. A supporter, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said: “His life experience, his credentials, and his record of fighting for the American people will no doubt make him a phenomenal jurist.” The vote, on June 14, was 53 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Dale E. Ho to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Ho has been an official at the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), focused on voting legislation and policies, since 2013; previously, he was a private practice lawyer and lawyer at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called Ho “a highly skilled litigator who has experience in complex civil litigation and has a significant appellate practice.” The vote, on June 14, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: SECOND NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Choudhury has been an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer and official since 2009, most recently as its legal director in Illinois. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., praised “her courtroom experience and commitment to ensuring equal justice under law.” An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Choudhury “has made statements ranging from reckless suggestions that crimes like theft do not threaten public safety to false and inflammatory assertions that police kill black men ‘every day’ in America.” The vote, on June 15, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
