washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Julie Rikelman to be a judge on the U.S. First Circuit Court of Appeals. Rikelman has been the Center for Reproductive Rights’s senior litigation director since 2011; preceding that, she was a private practice lawyer and lawyer at NBC Universal. A supporter, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called Rikelman “an accomplished lawyer who has significant experience in both private practice and public interest and whose career demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the rule of law.” The vote, on June 20, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: REGULATING HEAVY-DUTY VEHICLE EMISSIONS: The Senate failed to override President Biden’s veto of a resolution (S.J. Res. 11), sponsored by Sen. Deb. Fischer, R-Neb. The resolution would have disapproved of and voided an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rule for restricting ozone, particulate matter, and other forms of air pollution from heavy-duty motor vehicles that was issued this January. Fischer said the rule would lay a heavy financial burden on truck drivers while doing little to reduce emissions, because “if the price of newer vehicles shoots up, the government is incentivizing businesses to hold on to their older, higher emitting trucks.” A resolution opponent, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., called the rule “a monumental investment and significant step forward in our nation’s health and air quality that will benefit all Americans.” The vote to override the veto, on June 21, was 50 yeas to 50 nays, with a two-thirds majority needed to override.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: NEW YORK JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Natasha Merle to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Merle has been a lawyer and official at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for a decade; previously, she was a public defender in the district for a year and twice was a clerk for New York district judges. A supporter, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., cited Merle’s “high ethical standards and reputation for fairness,” and a unique perspective on the law derived from being a former public defender. An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Merle “an activist lawyer with a penchant for staking out extreme and inflammatory positions that are thoroughly divorced from reality.” The vote, on June 21, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: REGULATING FIREARM STABILIZING BRACES: The Senate rejected a resolution (H.J. Res. 44), sponsored by Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., that would have disapproved of and voided a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) rule issued this January that regulates stabilizing braces used to enable shooting a pistol from the shoulder. A supporter, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said: “Under this ruling, the constitutional right to bear arms is null and void if you use a stabilizing brace to operate a firearm.” A resolution opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said ending the rule “would make it easier for mass shooters and criminals to access these dangerous weapons.” The vote, on June 22, was 49 yeas to 50 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: TAX TREATY WITH CHILE: The Senate ratified a treaty with Chile, signed in 2010, for avoiding double taxation and evasion of income taxes and capital gains taxes. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the treaty was needed to remedy the lack of a tax agreement with Chile, which Schumer called “an unnecessary roadblock to a fruitful and economically prosperous partnership between Chile and the United States.” The vote, on June 22, was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NOT VOTING: Capito R-WV
