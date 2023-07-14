washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: AGRICULTURE OFFICIAL: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Xochitl Torres Small to be the Agriculture Department’s Deputy Secretary. Torres Small has been the Department’s Under Secretary for Rural Development since 2021; she was a member of the House, representing a New Mexico district, in 2019 and 2020. A supporter, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said Small “has a proven track record as a strong leader with deep knowledge of farm, food, and rural policy.” The vote, on July 11, was 84 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Rosemarie Hidalgo to be director of the Justice Department’s Violence Against Women Office. Hidalgo, currently a gender-based violence assistant at the White House, was previously a policy official at the Office. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the Office “will benefit from Hidalgo’s expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to aiding survivors of gender-based violence.” The vote, on July 11, was 51 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Kymberly Kathryn Evanson to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Evanson has been a private practice lawyer at two different Seattle law firms for more than a decade, with a focus on municipal law. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Evanson “has earned the respect of her peers and her opposing counsel through her work on cases of public importance.” The vote, on July 11, was 50 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: SECOND WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Tiffany M. Cartwright to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Cartwright, after a brief time at a Chicago law firm, joined a Seattle law firm in 2014, and has specialized in civil rights cases since then. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called Cartwright “a tested and proven civil rights attorney, with extensive federal court experience and a track record of seeking justice for people who have faced discrimination, police misconduct, and more.” The vote, on July 12, was 50 yeas to 47 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: MASSACHUSETTS JUDGE: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Myong J. Joun to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. Joun practiced law at his own law firm in Boston from 2007 to 2014, then took his current role as a judge on Boston’s municipal court. A supporter, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said Joun “has exemplified the highest standards of the legal profession. He is a dedicated public servant who will bring knowledge, experience, and compassion” to the district court. The vote, on July 12, was 52 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: EMPLOYMENT LAW: The Senate confirmed the nomination of Kalpana Kotagal to be a member of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for a term ending in mid-2027. Kotagal, located in Ohio, is a partner at the Cohen Milstein law firm, specializing in civil rights and employment litigation. A supporter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Kotagal “exceptionally qualified to serve on the EEOC, and, if confirmed, she will shift the balance of the Commission.” The vote, on July 13, was 49 yeas to 47 nays.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.