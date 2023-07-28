WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
Senate Vote 1: NATIONAL SECURITY AND U.S. ADVERSARIES: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226) that would create a Treasury Department program requiring U.S. companies to notify Treasury of their planned investments in national security technology sectors in China and other countries considered to be "of concern" to the U.S. Cornyn said: "We policymakers need to know what American companies are doing to help finance an aggressive, authoritarian adversary." The vote, on July 25, was 91 yeas to 6 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: FARMLAND SALES: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), to place the Agriculture Secretary on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and have the Committee bar China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing U.S. farm land and agricultural businesses. Rounds said the ban "will make our homeland more secure." The vote, on July 25, was 91 yeas to 7 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: DEBT AND MILITARY MEMBERS: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), to increase protections given to members of the military against harassment by debt collectors. Warnock said such harassing actions "undermine our national security by distracting our service members from focusing on their mission and caring for their families." The vote, on July 26, was 95 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: AUDITING AID TO UKRAINE: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would have established an Office of the Lead Inspector General for Ukraine Assistance. Wicker said creating an Office with a direct connection to the heads of the Defense and State Departments would deliver "true oversight" of spending on the Russia-Ukraine war. An opponent, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said: "There is no gap in U.S. authorities, presence, or even additional resources for our oversight efforts that this amendment addresses." The vote, on July 26, was 51 yeas to 48 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: FLAGS AT GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would have put restrictions on the display of any flag other than the U.S. flag, or flags representing other government entities, at government buildings. Marshall said: "Wouldn't you think that, to honor America and those who serve, especially for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and the Gold Star families, our country should honor one American flag?" An amendment opponent, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., claimed the restriction "is about not being able to fly the Pride flag" at government facilities. The vote, on July 27, was 50 yeas to 49 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: FOREIGN AID CONDITIONS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would have blocked the provision of special drawing rights aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to countries deemed to be perpetrators of genocide or sponsors of terrorism. Kennedy said a remedy was needed for the current situation of Iran and other U.S. adversaries being able to access low-cost IMF funds to support such activities. An amendment opponent, Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said it violated IMF rules, and therefore would harm the "Treasury Department's ability to respond to deficit in the global supply of reserves on a global crisis." The vote, on July 27, was 51 yeas to 47 nays, with a three-fifths majority required for approval.
NAYS: Manchin D-WV
YEAS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: 9/11 HEALTH CARE FUNDING: The Senate has passed an amendment sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., to the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), that would amend an existing law to increase funding for a program for treating victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Gillibrand said: "In 2011, when Congress created the World Trade Center Health Program, which provided medical treatment and monitoring for the survivors, it was not fully funded then, and we are hoping to get closer to fully funding it with this addition." The vote, on July 27, was 94 yeas to 4 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 8: 2024 MILITARY SPENDING: The Senate has passed the National Defense Authorization Act (S. 2226), sponsored by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. The bill would authorize about $845 billion of fiscal 2024 spending at the Defense Department, military construction programs, and $32 billion of spending on military-related programs at the Energy Department. Reed said: "The bill authorizes a record level of investment in key technologies like hypersonics and artificial intelligence and makes real progress toward modernizing our ships, our aircraft, and our combat vehicles." The vote, on July 27, was 86 yeas to 11 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
