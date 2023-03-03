WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how West Virginia's U.S. senators voted over the previous week.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: VIRGINIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jamar K. Walker to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA). Walker has been a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the district since 2015, specializing in cases of alleged corruption and white collar crime. A supporter, Sen. Timothy Kaine, D-Va., said Walker's "experience in and knowledge of the EDVA and his work on cases of that kind will be very critical to his success once he is confirmed." The vote, on Feb. 28, was 52 yeas to 41 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: WASHINGTON JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jamal N. Whitehead to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Whitehead has been a private practice lawyer at a Seattle law firm since 2016; he has also been a lawyer at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the district. The vote, on Feb. 28, was 51 yeas to 43 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 3: CALIFORNIA JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Araceli Martinez-Olguin to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. Currently an attorney at the National Immigration Law Center, Martinez-Olguin has also been an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer and a lawyer at Legal Aid at Work. A supporter, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., cited her "career-long commitment to defending equal justice for all, and a professional background that is historically underrepresented on the bench." The vote, on Feb. 28, was 48 yeas to 48 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 49th yea vote.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 4: MASSACHUSETTS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Margaret R. Guzman to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts. A state district court judge in Massachusetts since 2009, Guzman had previously been a public defender and lawyer at her own law firm. The vote, on March 1, was 48 yeas to 48 nays, with Vice President Harris casting a 49th yea vote.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 5: RETIREMENT PLANS: The Senate has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 30), sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. An opponent, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, called the resolution "only the latest step in a campaign to prevent American financial institutions from making money from the clean energy revolution, and it should offend anyone who supports free markets." The vote, on March 1, was 50 yeas to 46 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 6: ILLINOIS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Colleen R. Lawless to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois. Lawless, a private practice lawyer in Illinois from 2009 to 2019, then became a judge on an Illinois circuit court. The vote, on March 2, was 51 yeas to 41 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 7: MICHIGAN JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Jonathan James Canada Grey to be a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. A magistrate judge in the district for the last two years, Grey had previously been a federal prosecutor in the district and in Ohio. The vote, on March 2, was 49 yeas to 42 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV
NAYS: Capito R-WV
