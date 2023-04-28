WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how U.S. senators from West Virginia voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Justice for Jana Elementary Act (S. 418), to provide financial assistance to schools impacted by radioactive contaminants; and a resolution (S. Res. 175), recognizing the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Mutual Defense Treaty between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea.
SENATE VOTES:
Senate Vote 1: VETERANS' BENEFITS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Joshua David Jacobs to be the Veterans Affairs Department's Under Secretary for Benefits. Jacobs is currently a senior benefits management advisory official at the VA, and was in a similar role at the VA during the Obama administration. A supporter, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Jacobs' experience at the VA "shows his deep commitment to serving those who served our nation and why he is such a strong fit and trusted choice for this role." The vote, on April 26, was 74 yeas to 25 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
Senate Vote 2: REGULATING VEHICLE EMISSIONS: The Senate has passed a resolution (S.J. Res. 11), sponsored by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to disapprove of and void an Environmental Protection Agency rule limiting nitrogen oxide air emissions from heavy-duty engines. Fischer said: "The technology required to meet this new rule's standards will cost between approximately $2,500 and $8,500 per vehicle. This means that many truckers will choose to keep their old heavy-duty vehicles, which do have higher rates of emissions, instead of buying vehicles that are both affordable and more climate-conscious." A resolution opponent, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said: "For the sake of clean air, for the sake of our environment, and for the sake of the health of all communities across the country, I urge you to oppose this repeal." The vote, on April 26, was 50 yeas to 49 nays.
YEAS: Manchin D-WV, Capito R-WV
