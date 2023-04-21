WASHINGTON, W.Va. – Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: CHINA SURVEILLANCE BALLOONS: The House has passed the Upholding Sovereignty of Airspace Act (H.R. 1151), sponsored by Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., to condemn China's surveillance balloon flights over the U.S. since 2017 and have the State Department work with other countries to oppose such flights as invasions of sovereign territory. Meeks said of the flights: "Such a violation of international law and U.S. sovereignty will not be tolerated and must not happen again." The vote, on April 17, was 405 yeas to 6 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: RUSSIA DRONE ATTACK: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 240), sponsored by Rep. Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., to condemn Russia's recent destruction of a U.S. military drone said to have been flying in international airspace over the Black Sea. Williams said the resolution would "reassure our allies that we are committed to defend ourselves and our friends, and together, we will ensure the peace through deterrence in unity." The vote, on April 17, was unanimous with 410 yeas.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: REGULATING WATERWAYS VETO OVERRIDE: The House has failed to override President Biden's veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., that would have voided an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. Graves said the rule favored "radical environmental activists over America's families, small businesses, farmers, builders, and property owners." A resolution opponent, Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said: "This resolution represents a step backward for clean water, increases uncertainty for businesses, and doubles down on fighting and on chaos." The vote, on April 18, was 227 yeas to 196 nays, with a two-thirds majority required.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: D.C. CRIME POLICIES: The House has passed a bill (H.J. Res. 42), sponsored by Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., to disapprove of and void the Washington, D.C., Council's adoption of a law changing policing policies for D.C. police officers. Clyde said the action was necessary because "the D.C. Council's misguided legislation has driven out men and women in blue who protect us, while disincentivizing individuals to join the force." An opponent, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the Council was only trying to "promote accountability for police officers who use excessive force or abuse their power, a goal that the vast majority of Americans share." The vote, on April 19, was 229 yeas to 189 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: TELECOMMUNICATIONS SECURITY: The House has passed the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act (H.R. 1149), sponsored by Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., to require the State Department to assist telecommunications infrastructure installments that promote U.S. national security, and require other measures to address security risks from telecommunications. Wild said: "Securing these networks is imperative when it comes to national security and human rights, as well as for our economic security." The vote, on April 19, was 410 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: GENDER AND SCHOOL SPORTS: The House has passed the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act (H.R. 734), sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Steube, R-Fla., to condition federal funding of school athletic programs on those schools not allowing people whose biological sex at birth is male to take part in female athletic programs. Steube said the bill "preserves women's sports and ensures fair competition for generations of women to come." An opponent, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., said: "Congress has no business targeting transgender women and girls and imposing a nationwide ban on their participation in school sports." The vote, on April 20, was 219 yeas to 203 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
