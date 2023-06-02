washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: DEFINING SMALL COMPANIES: The House passed the Small Entity Update Act (H.R. 2792), sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., to require the Securities and Exchange Commission to update, every five years, its definition of “small entity” for the purposes of regulation. Wagner said the requirement “will lead to a more targeted regulatory framework for these entities and help make the American Dream a reality for all entrepreneurs.” The vote, on May 30, was 367 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: SHAREHOLDER VOTING PRACTICES: The House passed the Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act (H.R. 2795), sponsored by Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y. Under the bill, a publicly traded company that has multiple classes of shareholders, with differing amounts of power over the company, would be required to provide more information about those classes of shareholders. Meeks said: “More robust information is always best for investors. This bill will ensure that Main Street can make an informed decision as they look to invest in tomorrow’s next successful business.” The vote, on May 30, was 347 yeas to 30 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: INVESTING IN SMALL BUSINESS: The House passed the Promoting Opportunities for Non-Traditional Capital Formation Act (H.R. 2796), sponsored by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. The bill would require a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) office for investment in small business to expand efforts to help some types of small business, including those in rural areas and those hurt by natural disasters, raise private capital. Waters said it “will encourage the SEC to better serve the needs of underserved small businesses, coordinate better with state regulators, all the while protecting investors.” The vote, on May 30, was 309 yeas to 67 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: JEWS AND ANTI-SEMITISM: The House passed a resolution (H. Res. 382), sponsored by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., recognizing the contributions Jews have made to American society and calling on civic, political, and religious leaders to oppose anti-Semitism. Wasserman Schultz said: “While this resolution will not stop hate or anti-Semitism in its tracks, it uses the full voice of Congress to say that there is more that unites us than divides us.” The vote, on May 31, was unanimous with 429 yeas.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: BUDGET, DEBT LIMIT LEGISLATION: The House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act (H.R. 3746), sponsored by Rep. Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C. The bill would suspend the federal debt limit through 2024, cancel some unspent funding for the Internal Revenue Service and Covid response programs, and create caps on discretionary federal spending in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025. McHenry said it “contains spending cuts that take a step in the right direction toward restoring fiscal sanity in Washington” and curbs regulatory overreach by the executive branch, while also reforming the appropriations process in Congress. An opponent, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said of the bill: “At best, we have a 2-year spending freeze that is full of loopholes and gimmicks that would allow for increased funding for the federal bureaucracy in order to receive a $4 trillion increase in the debt by Jan. 1, 2025.” The vote, on May 31, was 314 yeas to 117 nays.
NAYS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: QUALIFYING PRIVATE INVESTORS: The House passed the Equal Opportunity for All Investors Act (H.R. 2797), sponsored by Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., to expand eligibility for individuals to qualify as an accredited investor, eligible to purchase privately offered securities, by passing an examination from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Flood said the change “brings more investors into the accredited investor pool but also contains guardrails that would filter out individuals that do not fully understand private offerings and the investment risks associated with them.” The vote, on May 31, was 383 yeas to 18 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
