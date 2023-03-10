WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: VA ONLINE RECORDS REQUESTS: The House has passed the Wounded Warrior Access Act (H.R. 1226), sponsored by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to make a tool on its website for veterans to make requests for records related to their claims and benefits status at the VA. Aguilar said the current claims filing process is cumbersome and time-consuming, and the website tool would be "a commonsense solution that cuts this red tape and will help American veterans." The vote, on March 7, was unanimous with 422 yeas.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND CYBERSECURITY: The House has passed the Understanding Cybersecurity of Mobile Networks Act (H.R. 1123), sponsored by Rep. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., to require a report on the cybersecurity of mobile telecommunications networks from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. Eshoo said the report was needed because "we lack a comprehensive assessment of what vulnerabilities exist on these networks, what issues have been resolved, and where mobile cybersecurity policymaking should be focused." The vote, on March 7, was 393 yeas to 22 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: SYRIA WAR: The House has rejected a resolution (H. Con. Res. 21), sponsored by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., that would have required the withdrawal of all U.S. soldiers from Syria. Gaetz said: "We have tried this time and again to build a democracy out of sand, blood, and Arab militias, and time and again the work we do does not reduce chaos. Oftentimes it causes chaos, the very chaos that then subsequently leads to terrorism." An opponent, Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, said: "Our small deployment of U.S. servicemembers is remarkably effective at working with local partner forces to achieve results and ensure the enduring and complete defeat of ISIS." The vote, on March 8, was 103 yeas to 321 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
NAYS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: TREATING VA MEDICAL WASTE: The House has passed the VA COST SAVINGS Enhancements Act (H.R. 753), sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., to require the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department to put regulated medical waste treatment systems at VA health care facilities. Bost said installing on-site waste incinerators could save the VA tens of millions of dollars per year and "create a safer and cleaner environment at our VA hospitals." The vote, on March 8, was unanimous with 426 yeas.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: GOVERNMENT AND CENSORSHIP: The House has passed the Protecting Speech from Government Interference Act (H.R. 140), sponsored by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to bar employees in the executive branch of the federal government from directly or indirectly censoring speech, with penalties imposed if employees censor speech. Comer said: "Federal officials, no matter their rank or resources, must be prohibited from coercing the private sector to suppress certain information or limit the ability of citizens to freely express their own views on a private-sector Internet platform." A bill opponent, Rep. Daniel S. Goldman, D-N.Y., said it would allow Russia, China, and other countries adversarial to the U.S. "to continue using social media platforms unfettered to wreak havoc on our democratic institutions, including the integrity of our elections." The vote, on March 9, was 219 yeas to 206 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: REGULATING WATERWAYS: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 27), sponsored by Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., to disapprove of and void an Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency rule issued this January that defines Waters of the United States (WOTUS). Such waters would be subject to regulation under the Clean Water Act. Graves said: "Returning to a more costly, burdensome, and broad WOTUS definition could have a massive impact on local communities and Americans' ability to do their jobs and manage their own private property." A resolution opponent, Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., said: "This resolution represents a giant step backward for clean water, increases uncertainty for farmers, homebuilders, roadbuilders, and all American families." The vote, on March 9, was 227 yeas to 198 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
