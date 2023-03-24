washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: RELATIONS WITH AUSTRALIA AND UNITED KINGDOM: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 1093), sponsored by Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, to have the State Department report to Congress on State’s implementation of a trilateral U.S. security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom that includes cooperation for developing advanced military technologies. McCaul said the measure “will begin to address numerous long-standing challenges in our arms exports to our closest allies and potentially serve as a roadmap for working with other close allies and partners.” The vote, on March 22, was 393 yeas to 4 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: RELATIONS WITH TAIWAN: The House has passed a bill (H.R. 1159), sponsored by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., to require the State Department to periodically update its guidance to Congress regarding U.S. policy toward Taiwan. Wagner said changed guidance was needed given China’s threats against Taiwanese independence, and the bill would “ensure the United States engages Taiwan in a way that deepens our relationship with this important partner.” The vote, on March 22, was 404 yeas to 7 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: SOUTHEAST ASIA: The House has passed the Providing Appropriate Recognition and Treatment Needed to Enhance Relations with ASEAN Act (H.R. 406), sponsored by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, to provide various legal immunities and privileges to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. A supporter, Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., said it “will accord ASEAN representatives in the United States the same diplomatic immunities we provide other regional organizations, such as the EU or the Organization of American States.. This is a tangible demonstration of our commitment to that organization.” The vote, on March 23, was 388 yeas to 33 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: OVERRIDING PRESIDENTIAL VETO: The House has failed to override President Biden’s veto of a resolution (H.J. Res. 30), sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. Barr said preserving the rule would put Americans “into less diversified, higher fees, and lower-performing portfolios at precisely the time that we need to maximize financial security for Americans approaching retirement.” A resolution opponent, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., said it “sought to nullify a popular and sensible rule that enabled retirement plan managers to make fully informed investment decisions.” The vote, on March 23, was 219 yeas to 200 nays, with a two-thirds majority required to override the veto.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
