washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: IRANIAN MISSILE PROGRAM: The House has passed the Fight and Combat Rampant Iranian Missile Exports Act (H.R. 3152), sponsored by Rep. Michael T. McCaul, R-Texas, to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and government entities that help Iran acquire missile or drone weapons. McCaul said that with existing United Nations-based restrictions on Iran’s missile activities about to expire, “we need to prevent these weapons sales now before these deadly missiles and drones are on the battlefield” in Ukraine. The vote, on Sept. 12, was 403 yeas to 8 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: CONDEMNING IRAN: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 492), sponsored by Rep. Janice Schakowsky, D-Ill., to condemn Iran for violating human rights and persecuting the country’s Baha’i religious population, and call for sanctions on Iranians responsible for those violations. A supporter, Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said: “We stand in solidarity with the persecuted Baha’i minority in Iran and demand the Iranian government end its intolerable persecution of their people and religion.” The vote, on Sept.. 12, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: WILDFIRE FUELS: The House has passed the Accurately Counting Risk Elimination Solutions Act (H.R. 1567), sponsored by Rep. Thomas P. Tiffany, R-Wis. The bill would require reports from the Agriculture Department and Interior Department on their efforts to reduce the volume of hazardous wildfire fuels on government lands. Tiffany cited indications that agencies have not kept good track of fuel reduction efforts, and said “accurate reporting is necessary to broadly track the progress made on our larger wildfire mitigation targets, as well as individual projects.” The vote, on Sept. 13, was 406 yeas to 4 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: REGULATING AUTOMOBILES: The House has passed the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435), sponsored by Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa. The bill would stipulate that states proposing regulations under the Clean Air Act that effectively ban the sale of new automobiles that use internal combustion engines cannot receive waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to adopt such regulations. Joyce said without the bill, a plan by California to ban non-electric vehicle sales by 2035 “would create a de facto ban on all gas-powered vehicles in the United States” at that time. An opponent, Rep. Doris O. Matsui, D-Calif., said: “This bill would keep dirty gas and diesel cars on the road forever, dooming our children to face the worst impacts of climate change.” The vote, on Sept. 14, was 222 yeas to 190 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
