washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: SEARCHES OF ELECTRONIC RECORDS: The House passed the Nondisclosure Orders Fairness Act (H.R. 3089), sponsored by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis. The bill would restrict the power of government entities to search an individual’s records that are stored remotely by third-party service providers, in the practice known as cloud computing and storage. Fitzgerald said law enforcement agencies have been using secrecy orders imposed on the service providers to prevent the disclosure of searches of individual records, and the bill “would stop this abuse, which has allowed the circumvention of Fourth Amendment protections in favor of simple convenience.” The vote, on May 15, was unanimous with 412 yeas.
NOT VOTING: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: NATIONAL POLICE WEEK: The House passed a resolution (H. Res. 363), sponsored by Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., to express support for National Police Week, this week, and recognize the work of U.S. law enforcement officers and the risk of violence that they face. Guest said: “It is of the utmost importance that we honor the men and women of law enforcement and those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this noble pursuit.” The vote, on May 15, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
NOT VOTING: Mooney R-WV (2nd)
YEAS: Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: EXPELLING HOUSE MEMBER: The House passed a motion to refer to the House Ethics Committee a resolution (H. Res. 114), sponsored by Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., that would expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from the House. The sponsor of the motion, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., called Santos “a stain on this institution, a stain on the state of New York, a stain on Long Island, and a stain on the beloved Nassau County.” The vote to refer the resolution to committee, on May 17, was 221 yeas to 204 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: SELLING GUNS TO RETIRING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS: The House passed the Federal Law Enforcement Officer Service Weapon Purchase Act (H.R. 3091), sponsored by Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., to authorize a retiring federal law enforcement agency officer in good standing to purchase the retired handgun that the agency issued to the officer. Fry said: “Not only does this legislation have the potential to save millions of dollars in waste, but it would offset the cost of purchasing new weapons and fund other agency expenses.” An opponent, Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Calif., said: “The good-standing qualification in this bill is too subjective to accurately protect Americans.” The vote, on May 17, was 232 yeas to 198 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: IMMIGRATION AND LAW ENFORCEMENT: The House passed the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement Act (H.R. 2494), sponsored by Rep. Andrew R. Garbarino, R-N.Y., to make an assault on a law enforcement officer a deportable offense. Garbarino said the change would “show our brave men and women in law enforcement that we have their backs as they continue to battle the criminal element currently taking advantage of our unsecured southern border.” An opponent, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said: “The bill is so broad and overinclusive that it could lead to truly absurd results and to the deportation of people who had no intention of ever harming a law enforcement officer.” The vote, on May 17, was 255 yeas to 175 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: POLICE BILL OF RIGHTS: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., to a resolution (H. Con. Res. 40). The amendment would encourage states to adopt “Bill of Rights” legislation setting out the rights offered to law enforcement officers being investigated or prosecuted for alleged official misconduct as a way to help ensure mutually respectful dialogue between the police and community residents. D’Esposito said: “My amendment works to ensure law enforcement officials have fair administration of justice during investigations and encourages states to adopt their own bill of rights to support the brave men and women of law enforcement.” An amendment opponent, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said: “This type of legislation has been one of the greatest obstacles to police accountability, hindering investigations, and shielding misconduct from public scrutiny.” The vote, on May 18, was 268 yeas to 156 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 7: SUPPORTING THE POLICE: The House passed a resolution (H. Con. Res. 40), sponsored by Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., to state support for the efforts of local law enforcement officers to keep communities safe, and condemn calls to defund or abolish the police. Buck said: “These individuals put their lives on the line every single day to protect our communities and keep us safe, and it is time that we acknowledged their selflessness and dedication.” An opponent, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said: “We should oppose this resolution because it is blatantly one-sided, it blames leftist agitators improperly, and it does not deal with federal law enforcement agencies.” The vote, on May 18, was 301 yeas to 119 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.