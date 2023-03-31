WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed the following measure by voice vote: the Undersea Cable Control Act (H.R. 1189), to require the development of a strategy for eliminating the availability to foreign adversaries of products and technologies for deploying undersea telecommunications cables.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: PARENTS AND SCHOOLS: The House has passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act (H.R. 5), sponsored by Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., to make federal funding for local elementary and secondary schools contingent on them notifying a student's parents of their rights regarding awareness and oversight of the school's policies, finances, and procedures. Letlow said: "This bill aims to bring more transparency and accountability to education, allowing parents to be informed and, when they have questions and concerns, to lawfully bring them to their local school boards." An opponent, Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., called the bill "an educational gag order across the nation which will prevent students from learning and prevent teachers from teaching." The vote, on March 24, was 213 yeas to 208 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: ORGAN HARVESTING: The House has passed the Stop Forced Organ Harvesting Act (H.R. 1154), sponsored by Rep. Christopher H. Smith, R-N.J., to direct the president to impose sanctions on foreigners who traffick in organs taken from people forcibly, and have the State Department revoke the passports of people convicted of forced organ trafficking crimes. Smith said China's annual taking of organs from tens of thousands of young adults, including for transplantation into senior Communist Party officials, showed "no signs of abating, which is why we and the rest of the world need to step up" and punish such cruelty. The vote, on March 27, was 413 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller (WV) R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3:
STATUS OF CHINA: The House has passed the PRC Is Not a Developing Country Act (H.R. 1107), sponsored by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., to direct the State Department to advocate that international organizations stop classifying China (PRC) as a developing country, which results in beneficial treatment by those organizations. Kim said: "We cannot let the PRC continue exploiting countries in need and take unfair advantage of international treaties and organizations." The vote, on March 27, was unanimous with 415 yeas.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: LNG EXPORTS: The House has agreed to an amendment sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to express the sense of Congress as criticizing the denial of permits for the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal that would have been built on the Oregon coast. Boebert said: "A West Coast LNG export terminal would have shaved critical days and significant costs off exports to Asia, eliminated threats associated with hurricanes, and reduced our reliance on the Panama Canal, which causes significant uncertainty and delays." An opponent, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said it would be wrong for Congress to judge the decision made by Oregon's government to reject the permit applications for Jordan Cove. The vote, on March 29, was 221 yeas to 208 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: FOSSIL FUEL TAX INCREASES: The House has agreed to an amendment sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to express the sense of Congress as criticizing the tax increases on oil and natural gas proposed in President Biden's fiscal 2024 budget request. Hern said the increases "will kill jobs, raise fuel prices, and leave America more dependent on foreign oil." An amendment opponent, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., said the oil and natural gas industry could weather the tax increases because in 2022 six of the industry's largest companies made $200 billion and spent "billions to enrich their shareholders with stock buybacks and dividends, all while gouging American drivers at the pump." The vote, on March 29, was 228 yeas to 206 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: NATURAL GAS STOVES: The House has agreed to an amendment sponsored by Rep. Gary J. Palmer, R-Ala., to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), to bar the Energy Department (DOE) from implementing regulations to block the sale of natural gas-fueled stoves to consumers. Palmer said such restrictions would increase cooking costs and be "a direct attack on all natural gas use in the country and another example of the Biden administration's desire to control every decision we make." An opponent, Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., said: "This amendment would bar DOE from finalizing any future efficiency standards for gas stoves, locking consumers into less efficient appliances that are certainly more costly to use." The vote, on March 29, was 251 yeas to 181 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 7: CHINA PURCHASES OF FARMLAND: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., to the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), that would bar China's Communist Party from buying American farmland or land used to generate renewable energy. Westerman said: "Our country's food security and energy independence are at stake, and we must take action to protect our critical resources." The vote, on March 30, was 407 yeas to 26 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 8: ENERGY POLICY: The House has passed the Lower Energy Costs Act (H.R. 1), sponsored by Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., to make a variety of changes to federal energy policies. Changes include: faster regulatory reviews of energy development projects, barring the president from banning hydraulic fracturing (fracking) of wells, removing some restrictions on oil and natural gas imports and exports, and ending several federal programs subsidizing measures such as building energy efficiency improvements. Scalise said of the need for the bill: "A lot of the infrastructure that we need to make this country grow is being held up right now from a lot of radical regulations on the left and outside groups that don't want American energy." A bill opponent, Rep. Katherine M. Clark, D-Mass., called it a move "to triple down on allegiance to Big Oil, give away more federal land, invite more offshore drilling, unleash more pollution into our water and our air and our land, and leave the taxpayers footing the bill." The vote, on March 30, was 225 yeas to 204 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.