washington, d.c. – Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
The descriptions of Thursday’s House votes on amendments to the defense authorization bill do not have quotes from the floor debate because the Congressional Record for Thursday’s activities has not yet been published.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: SMALL BUSINESS REGULATION: The House passed the Improving Access to Small Business Information Act (H.R. 1548), sponsored by Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif. The bill would stipulate that information gathering actions taken by a small business advocacy office at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not regulated by the Paperwork Reduction Act. Kim said removing the regulation “reduces red tape and streamlines access to tools that the office can utilize to gather more effective and timely data” for use in helping small businesses raise funds. The vote, on July 11, was 398 yeas to 11 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: ABORTION AND THE MILITARY: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), that would bar funding for the military to cover a service member’s costs for obtaining an abortion. The vote, on July 13, was 221 yeas to 213 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: SEX CHANGES AND THE MILITARY: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670). The amendment would bar the military from providing gender transition procedure coverage through its Exceptional Family Member Program, which covers family members of military employees who are deemed to have special needs. The vote, on July 13, was 222 yeas to 210 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: FLAGS AND THE MILITARY: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the display of unapproved flags at military facilities. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: LIBRARY BOOKS AT MILITARY SCHOOLS: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar military school libraries from buying or providing books deemed to contain pornography or radical gender ideology. The vote, on July 13, was 222 yeas to 209 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 6: IDEOLOGICAL EXTREMISM AND THE MILITARY: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670). The amendment would require the Defense Department to submit documents produced by its Countering Extremism Working Group to a House committee and a House subcommittee. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 7: DEI INITIATIVES IN THE MILITARY: The House passed an amendment sponsored by Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., to the National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 2670), to bar the Defense Department from creating new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) administrator jobs or filling DEI job vacancies. The vote, on July 13, was 218 yeas to 213 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
