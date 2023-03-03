WASHINGTON, D.C. – Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.
HOUSE VOTES:
House Vote 1: TURKEY EARTHQUAKES: The House has passed a resolution (H. Res. 132), sponsored by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., mourning the more than 40,000 Turks and Syrians killed by the recent earthquakes in Turkey, and condemning Syria's Assad regime for failing to provide adequate relief to victims. Wilson said: "Syria's brutal dictator Assad is stealing humanitarian aid, and even worse, has continued bombing the affected areas at least 10 times since the earthquake." The vote, on Feb. 27, was 414 yeas to 2 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 2: INTERNET-CONNECTED DEVICES: The House had passed the Informing Consumers About Smart Devices Act (H.R. 538), sponsored by Rep. John R. Curtis, R-Utah, to require makers of products that are connected to the Internet and use a camera or microphone to inform consumers that their products have such features. Curtis said the requirement "will ensure consumers are aware of the capabilities of items they are putting in their homes without hamstringing the technology pioneers" who are making the products. The vote, on Feb. 27, was 406 yeas to 12 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 3: RETIREMENT PLANS: The House has passed a resolution (H.J. Res. 30), sponsored by Rep. Andy Barr, R-Ky., to disapprove of and void a Labor Department rule issued in December 2022 that authorized fiduciaries of retirement plans to consider environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in their management of the plans. Barr said the rule would put Americans "into less diversified, higher fees, and lower-performing portfolios at precisely the time that we need to maximize financial security for Americans approaching retirement." A supporter of the rule, Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, D-Calif., said: "Allowing ESG considerations can help financial professionals identify investments that will be sustainable in the long term and in the best interest of their clients." The vote, on Feb. 28, was 216 yeas to 204 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 4: REDUCING INFLATION: The House has approved an amendment sponsored by Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., to the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act (H.R. 347). The amendment stated that the House, as well as the president, have the task of decreasing inflation and reducing the cost of living by enacting thoughtful legislation. Lee said "productive, bipartisan legislative action is the best way that we can collectively combat inflation and bring down the cost of living." The vote, on March 1, was 364 yeas to 56 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
House Vote 5: EXECUTIVE ORDERS AND INFLATION: The House has passed the Reduce Exacerbated Inflation Negatively Impacting the Nation Act (H.R. 347), sponsored by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-N.Y. The bill would require the Council of Economic Advisers and Office of Management and Budget to make estimates of the impact on inflation of each executive order issued by the president expected to have a $1 billion or greater impact on the federal budget. Stefanik said the bill "is about transparency for the American people, and it is long past time for Joe Biden to take into account this harmful impact of his failed, far-left agenda." An opponent, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., called the bill "a waste of government resources, and it is a squandering of time that we should be using to rein in corporate greed and support those of our neighbors who need our help the most." The vote, on March 1, was 272 yeas to 148 nays.
YEAS: Mooney R-WV (2nd), Miller R-WV (1st)
