ATLANTA — Plenty of Georgia Republicans are happy to stay out of the messy primary between Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue. But Herschel Walker is the first high-profile candidate to say he’s “mad” at both rivals – and that he won’t back either one of them. Walker’s comments came at a student gathering Monday at the University of North Georgia when he was asked by a participant which candidate he backed in the race for governor. The GOP Senate frontrunner’s response in a recording obtained by the AJC was blunt: "I don't support either one of them. I'm mad at both of them. I speak the truth and let me tell you why. I've known Gov. Kemp since I was 16 years old. I've known Sen. Perdue since I was 19. This is what I want to say to everyone here: I want to bring this party together. We've got to bring this party together. "What has happened now is some people get sour grapes and they don't get out and vote. And I want to say whoever loses that race – whether it's Gov. Kemp or Sen. Perdue – he needs to tell his people to go out and vote for the other. It's time for you to stop having sour grapes and think about this party." When reached for comment late Tuesday, a Walker campaign aide said the Republican is “100% focused on uniting the party post-primary.” ____ ©2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Visit at ajc.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Herschel Walker: "I don’t support either" Brian Kemp or David Perdue
- By Patricia Murphy, Greg Bluestein and Tia Mitchell The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
