Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning while traveling to a fundraising event in Chattanooga, Tenn., a spokesperson for his campaign said.
A spokesperson for DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s questions about the severity of the accident, which was first reported by Fox News. His campaign press secretary, Bryan Griffin, said in a statement that the governor and his team weren’t injured in the accident.
“This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee,” Griffin said. “He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail.”
DeSantis is set to attend fundraisers in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Franklin, Tennessee. on Tuesday before heading to Iowa on Thursday to help kick off a bus tour for Never Back Down, the main super PAC backing his presidential bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.