WASHINGTON — Even before he launches an anticipated second campaign for the U.S. Senate, Republican David McCormick has faced a steady stream of attacks from Democrats and other critics.
The former hedge fund CEO, who narrowly lost last year's Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary, has come under fire for previous business ties to China, his stance on abortion and questions about his residency. Coming off a razor-thin primary loss last year to Mehmet Oz following broadsides from former President Donald Trump — who called McCormick a "liberal Wall Street Republican" — these attacks are just the tip of what he can expect if he enters a race that will help determine which party controls the Senate in 2025.
While both parties await McCormick's decision, the early attacks have played no role in his timing or decision on a campaign, his spokeswoman Elizabeth Gregory said. And Republican consultants say efforts to malign McCormick before he even enters the race show how concerned Democrats are about his candidacy for the seat held by three-term incumbent Sen. Bob Casey.
"Democrats are not attacking because he's a weak candidate," said Christopher Nicholas, a Harrisburg-based Republican consultant. "They're attacking him because they fear him."
An Army veteran and former George W. Bush administration official, McCormick has spent the last several months giving interviews, promoting his book, and meeting with donors and GOP officials at events across the state. A political action committee launched by McCormick raised almost $1 million this spring with help from a donation from GOP megadonor Jeffrey Yass, Pennsylvania's richest man.
Casey's campaign, which raised $4 million between April and June, the best quarterly haul of his tenure, repeatedly has warned potential donors that Republicans are gunning for his seat. The Cook Political Report gives Casey just a slight edge, and the campaign warned in a recent email that it was "expecting a LOT of dark money and extreme Republican attacks to come our way soon."
"You don't take incoming fire until you're right over the target," said Charlie Gerow, a Harrisburg-based Republican consultant. "McCormick has hit some raw nerves and the Democrats are frightened by his candidacy, lobbing everything they can at him early. That's an advantage to Dave McCormick."
The Casey campaign did not respond to a message seeking comment.
J.J. Balaban, a Philadelphia-based Democratic strategist and ad maker, said it's "poppycock" to argue that "landing punches on Dave McCormick is a sign of his strength."
"Pennsylvania is a purple state that is competitive for both parties," he said. "Typically these races are close and that means the parties are going to be aggressive no matter who is running and no matter what they think the chances are of beating them."
He added, though, that Casey's last re-election win "was not close." The senator beat former Republican congressman Lou Barletta by about 13 percentage points in 2018.
Experts in both parties say McCormick's name recognition and wealth — he spent $14 million in last year's Senate primary — have given him breathing room in terms of timing a campaign announcement. Balaban said that unlike U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who entered last year's race early, McCormick can be more patient and work to "get the party in line" without as much early fundraising.
Nicholas said the chance to bring back balance to the state's Senate delegation after Fetterman beat Oz last year should galvanize Republican voters and donors in the business community. He said Casey has had "a lot of perfect political luck," having run in solid election cycles for Democrats since 2006.
"Republicans are eager to see how he does in a political climate like next year, which seems even-Steven," Nicholas said.
Republicans and McCormick's campaign have tried to paint Casey as a decades-long professional politician and Washington insider.
Earlier this year, the GOP's Senate campaign arm said Casey's brother, Patrick Casey, registered as a lobbyist "for a chipmaking company with ties to China." The senator has said his brother will not lobby his office, in accordance with Senate rules. In 2007, Casey voted in favor of a law that prohibits family members from lobbying Senate offices.
The top of the ticket also is a concern for both men.
President Joe Biden remains unpopular in Pennsylvania, and was in a statistical dead heat with Trump in the latest Franklin & Marshall Poll.
In May, after state Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, said he wasn't running for Casey's seat, McCormick issued a statement knocking the incumbent for voting with "Biden's liberal agenda 98% of the time."
But Casey has increasingly broken with the president on votes this year, siding with Biden's positions on legislation about 79% of the time, compared to more than 99% during Biden's first two years in office, according to a report by the data news website FiveThirtyEight.
And McCormick could find himself in the uneasy position of sharing a ticket with Trump, who blasted him as he endorsed Oz last year and who has remained the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination even after a series of federal and state criminal indictments.
Trump also was viewed negatively by Pennsylvania voters, with 64 percent negative and 34 percent positive ratings in the Franklin & Marshall poll, taken before last month's GOP presidential debate. Even so, he widened his lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 39 percent to 21 percent. No other candidate reached double digits.
Vince Galko, a GOP strategist from Northeastern Pennsylvania, said McCormick is facing a "two-headed beast": a longtime swing state incumbent in Casey and a potential presidential nominee "who sucks all the oxygen out of the room."
"[McCormick's] a very smart guy and probably watching to see what happens with the presidential [race]," Galko said. "I think he'll run either way ... but I know a lot of people who would love to see a DeSantis-McCormick ticket."
