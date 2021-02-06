Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of snow after midnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.