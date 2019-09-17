sacramento, calif. — Sacramento police arrested a teen early Tuesday morning in connection with social media posts containing direct threats to shoot up or bomb multiple high schools in the city, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.
Police first received reports at about 9:19 p.m. Monday of an Instagram account making “viral” posts threatening to shoot up or detonate explosives at multiple high schools. Dispatchers, detectives and school resource officers received more than 100 calls relating to the threats, according to the release.
Officers detained a boy about 3 a.m. Tuesday, and he was arrested for terrorist threats, police said. The suspect’s identity would not be released because he is a minor, police said.
Detectives determined there is no credible threat to area schools related to the Instagram posts or the suspect. The investigation remains active, the department said in Tuesday’s release.
Sacramento City Unified School District issued a statement on Facebook just after 7 a.m. addressing the arrest and saying campuses would be open as normal Tuesday.
“Last night you may have heard about an Instagram threat directed at some our high schools,” Sacramento City Unified’s post said. “We want you to know that the Sacramento Police Department has arrested the individual who made the threats. Please rest assured that it is safe to come to school. See you in class!”