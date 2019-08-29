After attorneys for The Resort and the Glade Springs Village Property Owner’s Association (POA) had taken their best swings in court on Wednesday, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Robert Burnside ruled that nobody had scored a hole-in-one.
A battle over management of two championship golf courses at The Resort at Glade Springs moved to a courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, with attorneys for each side asking Burnside to impose a preliminary injunction against the other in key areas related to management of Stonehaven and Woodhaven courses.
The POA has taken over management of the two courses, which are owned by the POA but have been managed by The Resort since their inception. An elected POA board of David McClure, Cindy Fernald and Allen Teinert took office on May 1 and ended the agreement.
Since then, a bitter feud over management has worried Glade property owners.
On Wednesday, both sides had asked for temporary restraining orders but changed the requests after the judge said the scope of their requests did not meet the standard for a temporary restraining order.
Burnside denied the requests of both sides.
The board of the POA, a property owner’s association, asked Burnside to issue a preliminary injunction that would bar The Resort from stopping the POA from using certain parts of Resort property, including a parking lot and an access path to the 10th Hole on Stonehaven Course.
Mark Sadd, the POA board’s attorney, said that Resort attorney Kyle Lusk (who is also a Glade Springs resident) had alerted the POA board that key pieces of property that are necessary for operation of the golf courses are on Resort property and not POA property.
To illustrate, he said Lusk sent a letter to the POA board to warn them that The Resort owns the golf cart path at Stonehaven’s #10th Hole.
Sadd asked Judge Burnside to consider what it would mean to a golfer who had reached the 9th Hole and, naturally, expected to play 18 holes, if The Resort barred the POA from using the path.
“On an 18-hole golf course, players can’t proceed to the next hole,” he said.
The POA has been managing the courses since Saturday morning.
Sadd admitted that The Resort had not actually followed through on Lusk’s 10th Hole threat in the five days that the POA had managed the golf courses but said an injunction was necessary to ensure that The Resort remained collegial.
“At this point, compliance for all of these threats, I would say to you, has not been as stringent as we had anticipated,” said Sadd. “That is a good thing.
“However, we have been very concerned, as a POA, going forward, given the (threats).”
Sadd pointed out that the POA board only wanted to manage its own golf courses, which are owned by the POA. He said the POA is ready and capable and has hired a few former Resort golf employees.
“Golf courses are like young children,” he said. “They have to be taken care of, every day, fed, watered, maintained.”
Courses may be permanently damaged by lack of care, he added.
“(There’s) no dispute that the Resort did a fine job,” added Sadd. “The courses are considered some of the finest in West Virginia.”
He argued that the requested injunction would allow the POA to operate and take care of the courses, which they own. He said that the POA would do a better job than The Resort, which the POA has been paying to manage the courses as speed out in a series of agreements between The Resort and the POA’s original developer, Cooper Land.
Sadd said the first democratically elected board decided to take control of its own courses. He also reported that, under Resort management, homeowners at Glade had been “bumped” off the golf schedule in favor of Resort guests, without notice.
Resort attorney Lusk asked Burnside to issue an injunction preventing the POA from taking control of the two 18-hole courses.
Lusk argued that the new POA board had not acted in accordance with state code when it terminated the golf course management agreement with The Resort earlier this year, that the POA is unable to manage and maintain the courses and that the POA violated a non-competition clause in the POA covenants, which prevents the POA from operating certain businesses that may compete with The Resort.
Lusk took issue with the POA board, calling them “petty and vindictive.”
“Glade Springs has no problems with the POA,” he said. “They’re fine people.
“We have a problem with the POA board.”
Lusk pointed out that only one of the new board members — Allen Teinert — had shown up for the Wednesday hearing. Teinert had served on the board prior yet is now suing the Justice-appointed board, Lusk said.
“At this moment, he’s suing himself,” said Lusk. “He’s on the board now, and he was on the board then.”
He said that the POA board had a “lackadaisical” approach to the process of managing the courses.
“They have taken this matter so lackadaisically, (that) the person you notice who signed all those letters was a Mr. (David) McClure,” Lusk boomed. “Now Mr. McClure knew about this meeting. Do you know where Mr. McClure is?
“Mr. McClure is on (a golf course) in Scotland, as we speak.”
Lusk said the POA was unprepared and that its management could harm the two courses.
He said The Resort had to tell them which chemicals to buy and where to buy them. The Resort also showed POA staff how to turn on the water source to water the greens, Lusk told the judge.
Finally, he argued that a covenant of the POA forbids the POA from competing with The Resort and that POA operation of the two courses violated the agreement.
Lusk did note that POA members should have some level of control over their golf schedule and suggested that the POA board nail down those details with The Resort in January, when the contract that the POA board had recently terminated was originally set to finish.
Burnside ruled that a preliminary examination of the covenant did not appear to forbid the POA from golf course management, that state law did not forbid the POA from ending the management contract with The Resort and that The Resort was providing “groundless speculation” about how well the POA could manage the courses.
There are plenty of opinions from “inside the gate” at Glade.
Kenny Bryant, 67, a Phase 1 property owner and realtor, had said last week that he was hoping the rift between The Resort and the POA board would avoid the courtroom.
He said that he believes the residents of Glade Springs are “intelligent, educated” people who must set aside their egos and solve the problems together.
“The legal aspect of this is so convoluted and so many pages of legal documents, with legalese,” said Bryant, a 10-year resident of Phase 1 at Glade and a realtor of 25 years.
“They (The Resort and POA) all have a lot to offer.
“They should be able to sit down and solve this situation through cooperation and negotiation.”
Bryant suggested The Resort and the POA create a 12-member board, with both sides represented equally, to solve the issues related to Woodhaven and Stonehaven. He said that a two-thirds vote should be required for any decision.
“There’s so much available here, and I think it has been kept in extremely good condition,” Bryant added. “It has provided a lot of fulfillment for the people who live here, as well as the people who visit.
“Something must be being done correctly in order to get people’s opinions like that,” he continued. “No matter how correct something is done, it can always be improved, and I think the whole discussion is how to improve the existing situation.”