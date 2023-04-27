It is the time of year when bears are on the move and feeding bears – even accidentally – puts people, property, and bears at risk.
Nuisance bear activity peaks in May and June and West Virginia Division of Natural Resources officials are reminding residents to remove attractants from yards, porches, and other outdoor areas.
To prevent nuisance bear activity, residents should remove bird feeders, pet food, food scraps, trash, and other bear attractants around their homes.
The same preventative steps should be taken while camping, according to DNR officials.
Black bears begin leaving their dens around mid-March. They emerge hungry and looking for food.
People who feed them by accident or by design put themselves, their property, and especially the bears at risk, according to state Division of Natural Resources officials.
“Deliberately feeding a black bear is illegal in West Virginia, but unintentionally feeding a bear also causes serious problems for humans, their property, and our state animal,” said Colin Carpenter, black bear project leader for the DNR.
“Once a bear gets used to getting food from humans, they can become a danger and often must be humanely killed.”
All too often “a fed bear is a dead bear,” according to officials.
While the DNR starts getting reports of nuisance bear activity in April, conflicts increase and peak in May and June as high-energy foods such as serviceberries, raspberries, blackberries and blueberries do not become available until later in the summer.
“Bears that visit residential areas are less likely to stay if they don’t find anything to eat,” Carpenter said.
“If we all take responsibility for our property and remove or secure food attractants before bears find them, we can reduce the likelihood of human-bear conflicts,” he emphasized.
Natural food sources are at the lowest point when bears leave their dens in the spring.
Bears often spend several weeks feeding on green vegetation while continuing to lose weight.
Usually most active in early morning and late evening during spring and summer, bears will raid household garbage cans and pet food supplies that have not been secured.
In addition to household garbage, bears will eat bird seed, dog and cat food, and may try to get the grease from outdoor grills.
“They have a tremendous sense of smell,” according to wildlife biologists. “They can smell the food inside your house. If you’ve got dog or cat food stored on your porch, they know it.”
The unintentional feeding of black bears is something that can be prevented, officials note.
The “easy pickings” of unsecured foods entice bears to overcome their natural fear of humans and that is typically when the DNR receives complaints about nuisance bears.
The situation often proves fatal for the bear, according to officials.
To avoid having bears around residential areas, wildlife officials recommend the following steps:
• Never feed or approach bears.
• Garbage needs to be secured in a bear-proof facility and placed out for collection on the morning of pick-up, not the night before.
• Food scraps that produce large amounts of odor should be sealed in a plastic bag before being placed in the trash.
• Food scraps should not be placed in a compost pile during the summer months.
• Residents should remove all outside pet food at night.
• Bird feeders should be taken down, cleaned, and stored until late fall.
• Clean and store grills after each use.
• Store livestock feed in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
• Keep bears out of beehives and chicken houses by installing an electric fence.
• Alert neighbors to bear activity.
Feeding any wildlife should be avoided for numerous reasons, including the fact that it is illegal in West Virginia, puts humans and animals at risk, disease transmission can occur, it increases the chance of predation and habitat destruction around the feeding site, can harm the animal’s overall health, among other reasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.