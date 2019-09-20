Pittsburgh prepares to commemorate 2018 synagogue attack

AP PhotoFILE - In this Oct. 29, 2018 file photo, a police vehicle is posted near the Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Jewish leaders are preparing to discuss plans to commemorate the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers inside the synagogue almost a year ago. Leaders of the three congregations whose members were attacked are gathering Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, to reflect on the past year and discuss plans for next month's observance. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)