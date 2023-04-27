With live music and a variety of vendors, First Fridays on Pineville’s Main Street has grown into a Norman Rockwell-type event.
The idea began when Rachel Cook, of Nosin’ and Shoppin’, thought it would be a good idea for the town’s businesses to stay open a little later on the first Friday of each month.
On the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic, people were looking for a way to get out of the house and have a little fun, explained Councilwoman Debbie Bowling.
“Everybody had been through a hard time. Everybody was suffering,” Bowling said, “whether it was financially or the death of a loved one.
“We were cut off from each other,” Bowling said.
First Fridays offered the perfect opportunity for business owners to stay open a couple of extra hours for customers, add some good food, and throw in live music.
“I am passionate about anything that improves our town. Our Main Street is perfect. Our courthouse is beautiful. I think we have the most beautiful town.
“People have told me they’ve run into people they hadn’t talked to in years,” Bowling said.
It also offers those who may be traveling through the area, whether visiting relatives or riding the recreational trails, to have something to do, she said.
“Our food vendors pretty much sell out,” Bowling said.
Among the specialty foods usually available are coffees, donuts, and barbecue which are not available on Main Street, she said.
“We wanted something that we don’t already have on Main Street,” Bowling noted.
“We don’t have a coffee shop. We don’t have a bakery on Main Street. We don’t have a place that sells custom T-shirts or art on slate.”
Vendors interested in participating in a First Friday may call Kathy Bradford at town hall, 304-732-6255, to get on the list. Main Street vendor spaces are limited because the street is not closed, Bowling said.
As for the live music, it is a no-pay job, Bowling said, but performers get exposure and tips are welcome.
“The town tries to offer something for all ages, for families to come out,” she said.
“It has grown slowly into a real event,” Bowling noted.
First Fridays run April through August from 5 until 8 p.m. with Main Street shop owners opened late.
“We just want people to come out, have something to eat, spend a little money, and have some fun,” she emphasized.
