A Pineville woman was charged with 20 counts of sexual abuse Feb. 27.
Brittany Kay Morgan was arrested by West Virginia State Police Sgt. A.D. Palmateer.
According to Wyoming County Prosecutor Gregory Bishop, Morgan was charged with the following:
• 20 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian;
• One count of soliciting a minor via computer;
• Two counts of display of obscene matter to a minor; and
• Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Morgan was arraigned before a county magistrate and her bond set at $250,000 – 10 percent cash, 90 percent property.
Those accused or charged with crimes are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law, Bishop emphasized.
