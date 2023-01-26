Extending Pineville water into Brenton, Marianna, Green Camp, and Baileysville took another step toward construction.
The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council approved a $500,000 grant and a $2.7 million loan for the project.
The Pineville project was one of four to receive funding during the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.
The grant and loan – in addition to funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, the Wyoming County Commission, the town of Pineville, and other programs – will provide $8.3 million for the project.
Upgrades to the Pineville system alone will cost an estimated $8.5 million, explained Jason Mullins, commission president.
It will take another $9.5 million to construct the extension into Brenton and Baileysville, Mullins said.
The extension is expected to add just over 250 new customers.
“Water projects take such a large amount of money that, especially in rural areas where the per household cost is astronomical, we just can’t afford it,” Mullins said.
“We have such a small tax base here in the county, we have to have several funding sources.”
While this project has been planned for several years, it seems to be moving faster than most of the others, he said.
“This isn’t the only water project we’re working on,” Mullins explained. “If you don’t have potable water here in the county, chances are we’re working on a project to get water to you.”
While chasing funding sources takes a lot of time, gaining easements and construction also take a lot of time, Mullins noted.
Water projects require engineering, designing, bidding, obtaining right-of-way as well as funding, and construction.
“We probably won’t see any construction start on this project until next fall.
“Right now, we’re getting our ducks in a row,” he said.
“Every official, everybody in the courthouse is working toward the same goal. Everybody steps up to do their part. The state agencies are doing the same.
“We’re never waiting on a signature or anything else that can be done today,” Mullins said. “Whatever it takes, we get it done today.
“We are also trying to spend our money as wisely as possible, where we get the most bang for our buck. Sometimes that means a more populated area will get money first,” Mullins said.
“We’re just really excited to get these projects done and working to get water into every house we possibly can.”
