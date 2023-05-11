Pineville will conduct a special recreational levy election June 13.
The recreational excess levy is added to the regular taxes residents pay on personal property and is used to fund improvements and supplements to improve select services, such as recreation facilities in this case.
The town’s current recreational levy is scheduled to expire June 30, 2024.
Recreational levy funds are needed for a general recreation program, explained Victoria Knight Clay, town recorder.
Primarily for Palisades Park, the recreational projects funded by the levy will include the municipal swimming pool, purchasing necessary equipment, maintenance of the equipment and grounds, and supervision of the recreation, she explained.
The three-year levy includes fiscal years beginning July 1, 2024, July 1, 2025, and July 1, 2026.
The additional levy shall be on Class I property at a rate of 6.25 cents per $100 of assessed value; Class Il property at a rate of 12.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and Class IV property at a rate of 25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Assessed value is 60 percent of the appraised value.
Appraised value is the true market value, as determined by the county tax assessor, of the property. It is the amount the owner could expect to be paid for the sale of the property.
Class I property is intangible personal property and certain personal property employed exclusively in agriculture, according to the West Virginia State Tax Department.
Class II property is owner-occupied residential property used exclusively for residential purposes and all farm land used for agricultural purposes by its owner or bona fide tenant.
Class IV property is all property inside a municipality (city/town limits) that is not taxed in Class I or II.
Absentee ballots will be mailed to Pineville residents who have requested them through June 7, Clay noted.
May 23 is the last day for eligible voters living within Pineville town limits to register to vote in the special election. Town residents should register to vote in the county clerk’s office in the Wyoming County Courthouse.
Early voting will run May 31-June 10 in Pineville Town Hall from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. weekdays (regular town hall business hours) and on Saturday, June 3 and June 10, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
June 7 is the deadline for absentee ballot applications.
June 12 is the last day to receive a hand-delivered absentee ballot.
Absentee ballots without a postmark must be received by June 14 to be accepted.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 21 in order to be accepted.
On June 13 polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.