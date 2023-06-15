Pineville residents approved a recreational excess levy during the special election Tuesday.
Unofficial returns indicate 39 residents voted in favor of the levy and 22 voted against it.
“As a result, this excess levy passed by more than the necessary rate of 60 percent of votes cast,” explained Victoria Knight Clay, town recorder.
The votes will be canvassed June 21 at 4:30 p.m. in the Pineville Town Hall Council Chambers, Clay said.
The excess levy is added to the regular taxes residents pay on personal property and is used to fund improvements and supplements to improve select services, such as recreation facilities in this case.
The town’s current recreational levy is scheduled to expire June 30, 2024.
Recreational levy funds are needed for a general recreation program, Clay noted before the election.
Primarily for Palisades Park, the recreational projects funded by the levy will include the municipal swimming pool, purchasing necessary equipment, maintenance of the equipment and grounds, and supervision of the recreation.
The three-year levy includes fiscal years beginning July 1, 2024, July 1, 2025, and July 1, 2026.
The additional levy shall be on Class I property at a rate of 6.25 cents per $100 of assessed value; Class Il property at a rate of 12.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, and Class IV property at a rate of 25 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Assessed value is 60 percent of the appraised value.
Appraised value is the true market value, as determined by the county tax assessor, of the property. It is the amount the owner could expect to be paid for the sale of the property.
Class I property is intangible personal property and certain personal property employed exclusively in agriculture, according to the West Virginia State Tax Department.
Class II property is owner-occupied residential property used exclusively for residential purposes and all farm land used for agricultural purposes by its owner or bona fide tenant.
Class IV property is all property inside a municipality (city/town limits) that is not taxed in Class I or II.
