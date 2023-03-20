Pineville’s town council is looking to replace former Mayor Toby Lane, who resigned Feb. 28.

In his resignation letter, Lane said he had accepted a promotion at work, which doubled his responsibilities, and he can no longer do both jobs.

Per the town charter, the recorder fills the mayor’s position until council can appoint a replacement.

The council is in the process of finding a replacement.

Victoria Knight Clay is the current recorder and is filling the position temporarily. She will return to serving as recorder when a new mayor is appointed.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video