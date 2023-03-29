Vietnam Veterans participate in a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the Beckley VA Medical Center Wednesday. Wednesday was National Vietnam War Veterans Day - the 50th anniversary of the date the last combat troops left South Vietnam. Vietnam veterans in attendance received lapel pins and the ceremony included a proclamation and a laying of the wreath on the memorial.
PHOTOS: Vietnam Veterans tribute
