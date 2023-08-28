School buses line up for pickup on the first day of the 2023/24 school year at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Ronceverte Monday. Greenbrier County is one of the last counties to start school in the state alongside Mingo and McDowell counties.
featured editor's pick
Photos: Greenbrier County first day of school
Tags
Trending Video
Jenny Harnish
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Candidates for Register-Herald Athlete of the Week
- Predicting the Herd's 2023 fortunes
- Linksweiler gets his turn, Indy beats Liberty (With Gallery)
- Defense, RB depth lead Woodrow past Riverside (With Gallery)
- Spartans' Cole works his way into a leader
- Red Devils rally to hand Marion first win (With Gallery)
- Correctional officers charged with conspiracy in 2022 inmate death
- Oliveros scores four times, Summers beats PikeView 47-22 (With Gallery)
- Football is back: Battle of '76 highlights Week 1
- First-time entrant captures Bridge Day poster contest
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.