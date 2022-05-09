On Monday employees with the City of Beckley, Piney Creek Watershed Association and Trout Unlimited partnered with CSX to release trout into remote areas of Piney Creek that were accessible along the railroad. "The Piney Creek gorge is an amazing gorge. We’re stocking fish in it so that people can access it for fishing and create another activity for people to enjoy the outdoors. The overall goal is to turn it into public lands for people to fish, hunt, ride bikes and rock climb," said City of Beckley Director of Outdoor Economic Development Corey Lilly. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Photos - Stocking Piney Creek with Trout
Jen Harnish
