Baby trout

Woodrow Wilson High School students Joey Padilla, left, Nicolas McGraw and biology teacher Brandon Peters feed baby trout in a tank at the school Thursday.

Around 150 trout are being raised in the classroom as part of a continuing effort with Jim Fetters from the Piney Creek Watershed Association who came up with the idea. Money for the tank and equipment was provided by the Beckley Area Foundation. The fish will be released into a local stream at the end of the school year.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

