Randy Peterson won the $100 Tudor’s gift card at the Oceana location.
On Dec. 20, as a part of Tudor’s Biscuit World’s Christmas Ford F150 giveaway, each participating Tudor’s location gave away a $100 gift card.
As an Appalachian staple, Tudor’s Biscuit World is passionate about giving back, according to a press release.
“Oshel Craigo, the managing partner of Tudor’s Biscuit World, loved being able to give back to his customers and this was a way he could do that,” said Ray Burke, president of Better Foods Inc.
Tudor’s Biscuit World is a West Virginia-based restaurant franchise with locations also in Kentucky, Ohio, and Florida. Known for their famous homemade buttermilk biscuits, Tudor’s offers a variety of country breakfast, lunch, and dinner options.
