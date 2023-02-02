Even with his team coming off a big weekend at the WSAZ Invitational, Independence coach Cliff Warden is being realistic about the prospects at Friday's West Virginia Dual Team State Championships.
"We're not the best dual team out there," Warden said. "Our horses can only scored six points, and we've got some points, several of them down low, where we give away six."
Still, the Patriots will give it a go as the fourth annual state duals get started at noon in the West Virginia Building at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea.
Four mats will be used for each of the day’s three sessions, starting with the four quarterfinal matches. Round two will have the semifinals and consolation rounds starting at 1:30 p.m.
The team championship and placement matches will be wrestled at 3 p.m.
Independence will make its first state duals appearance and face Fairmont.
In the other quarterfinals, Braxton County takes on Winfield, Herbert Hoover gets Oak Glen and Point Pleasant will wrestle Lewis County.
All eight teams are ranked in the top 10 as of Thursday night. Point Pleasant, Fairmont, Braxton County and Independence are the top four. Oak Glen is sixth, Herbert Hoover seventh, Winfield eighth and Lewis County ninth.
The Class AAA duals will be held Saturday.
For the first time, two teams from each of the four qualifiers advanced to the tournament. For Indy, that qualifier saw Herbert Hoover — a four-time duals participant — come out victorious in Coal City.
The Patriots were down three starters and fielded a young lineup. Josh Hart, at 190 pounds, should wrestle Friday. He made his return from concussion protocol at the WSAZ and placed fourth.
Dillon Perdue, a two-time state champion at 106, was also not in the qualifier. He did wrestle on the first day of the WSAZ, but forfeited his day two matches.
"Where he hasn't been able to train like he should, we didn't want to put him through that grind on Saturday," Warden said.
Freshman Jesse Adams placed third at 165 in the Winner's Choice Tournament in Fairmont Jan. 14 but wound up injuring his right arm and missed the qualifier. He will not be in the lineup Friday.
"Every individual wrestles as tough and as hard as we can, however it falls, it falls," Warden said.
FloWrestling will be livestreaming both days of the event.
