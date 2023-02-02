Under head coach John H. Lilly, the Independence football program has grown into a state power in a short amount of time.
But for the senior class that will graduate in a few months with the distinction of earning the team’s first-ever state championship appearances, culminating with December’s historic title win, the journey didn’t start when they stepped into the fieldhouse for the first time as freshmen.
“Playing with the Mountaineer Youth League in Coal City at Stoco Field, I’ve been playing with these kids since I was little,” Logan Isom said. “We’ve had a few additions, like Chandler Johnson, but most of them I’ve known since I was a little kid. and the ones that have transitioned in, it’s like I’ve been playing with them since I was that age.”
But soon most will be going their separate ways as they enter the next phases of their lives. Two members of the state champion made their plans official Thursday when they signed their letters of intent to play the sport at the college level.
Isom, an offensive lineman, will play for coach David Walker at Concord. Linebacker Jordan Harvey will call Institute his new home with West Virginia State.
The two made it official one day late after Wednesday’s ceremony was postponed because of weather.
While moving on to a different team, Harvey is excited that he will be joined at State by fellow freshmen he already knows. Oak Hill linebacker Jerimiah Jackson, who is set to sign his letter on Friday, will also be there, as will former Westside quarterback Jaxon Cogar, who transfered to Logan for his senior season.
“I’m friends with all of them, and as soon as I committed, Jerimiah Jackson messaged me within five minutes and was telling me congratulations,” Harvey said. “Even with them, I had other players on the team messaging me and telling me congratulations, and even before I committed they were all messaging me. Coach (Paul) Price, Coach (John) Pennington. It was just real special and that made it feel like home although I wasn’t committed yet. It was something great and I just couldn’t miss out on an opportunity like that.”
Harvey repeated as an all-state first-team selection in the fall, captaining the defense. He had 90 tackles and 11 sacks for the Patriots.
Isom, meanwhile, anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the state’s most prolific offensive teams that led to back-to-back Kennedy Award winners in Atticus Goodson in 2021 and Judah Price in 2022.
He’s excited to play close to home and for a coaching staff with a local flavor. Walker is a native of Pineville in Wyoming County, and defensive coordinator Max Lilly is the son of John H. Lilly.
“It means a lot, not just for me, but to be able to get my college (education) paid for and my parents not have to pay for it, just to get an education and play the sport I love at the next level,” Isom said.
With Isom and the rest of a deep, experienced offensive line, the Patriots amassed 8,789 rushing yards combined over the last two seasons (338.04 per game) and 11,948 yards of total offense (459.5). They scored 140 rushing touchdowns in 26 games (25-1 record), an average of 5.4 per game.
Like Harvey, Isom is a two-time all-state first-teamer.
Both will always appreciate the memories they got to make during their time at Independence.
“Making the community feel special — they’ve needed something like this,” Harvey said. “We’ve been a big wrestling school and we’ve been a baseball school, but I feel a football title is something we were really missing out on. All of these big schools like Fairmont Senior and Bluefield, everybody’s got one, and it’s been 50 years since someone (from Raleigh County) has won something like this. So not just for Coal City but I think for Raleigh County in general, I think it’s really great to see, especially with us during football season and Shady (Spring) during basketball season with what they’ve done the last couple of years.”
“It’s meant a lot knowing that me and the kids I played football with since I was 4 years old, I’ve been able to make these great accomplishments,” Isom said. “Knowing that I put in all that hard work, and all my teammates put in all that hard work, it paid off.”
