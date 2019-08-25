Question:
I have asthma and use two different inhalers. I was told that one is my ‘rescue’ inhaler and the other one I have to use twice a day, every day, no matter how I feel. I sometimes forget that one and then I end up using my rescue inhaler a lot more that day. I don’t understand why they can’t just make one inhaler to use. What is the difference in those two inhalers?
Answer:
Asthma is a lung disease that is caused by inflammation of the airways. The rescue inhaler is a fast-acting medication because the type of medicine that it contains works on your airways to open them up quickly in order to breathe. The second inhaler has two ingredients in it: a steroid, which helps with inflammation, and another medication that helps open up the airways in a longer, steadier way. The inhaler that is used twice a day as prescribed is so that your lungs are maintained daily and not over-reactive, because once your lungs are irritated and you need your rescue inhaler, it is harder to get you back to that comfort zone. It is very important to remember to take your twice-a-day inhaler. Consider placing it near your toothbrush if it helps you remember.
Question:
I want to start planning a family with my husband. We got married about three years ago and we are both in our mid-30s. We are both healthy and are not sure if there is anything we need to do. We do not go to any regular doctors for anything because we are never sick.
Answer:
Congratulations on wanting to start planning your family! I would start by finding a family doctor for both of you so that you can each have a basic check-up. You both would want to know if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol. You will also want to see a gynecologist for your annual exam. You can start taking an over- the-counter prenatal vitamin. It does not hurt to ask your side of the family if there have been any women with a history of bleeding disorders, blood clotting disorders, or multiple miscarriages, because these may be genetic. Other than that, there is not much else to plan. Best of luck!
I look forward to your questions at: askayneamjad@gmail.com. Have a great week and don’t forget to check your car seat if you take your child to school/day care before you leave your car.