Parkersburg's Hess takes lead into Day 2

Despite two rain delays, the first day of the 87th WV Open finished up Tuesday with Parkersburg’s Kenneth Hess leading the way.
Hess shot three-under par for a round score of 69, taking a two shot lead at Glade Springs. Hess birdied on four holes throughout the day, bogeying just once and holding par the rest of the way.
Five players finished the day tied for second, shooting a round score of 71 including multiple time WV Amateur champions Pat Carter and Sam O’Dell.
Locally, Shady Spring phenom Todd Duncan had an up and down day on his home course, birdying six times but bogey four and adding a double bogey on the 17th hole.
Despite the roller coaster day, Duncan still managed to shoot a 73, putting him just four strokes behind Hess.
Though Duncan wasn’t the only local product with a strong showing Tuesday.
Fellow Shady product Landon Perry shot a 74 while Jackson Hill of Daniels matched that score as well.
Other locals finishing in the top 50 include Wyoming East graduate Patrick Smith, Beckley’s Chris Daniels and Lewisburg’s Billy Winters. Only one player was disqualified, Scott Depot’s Chris Williams after signing the wrong score.
The event will resume today at 8 a.m. with players teeing off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees. After the results are scored cuts will be made with the low 60 and ties advancing to the final day of the event on Thursday.