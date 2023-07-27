Last week, state officials introduced the Parent’s Supervised Driving Program, an initiative to help parents teach their teens to drive.
Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner Everett Frazier to introduce the nationwide program, which is already in use in 24 states.
“This program is designed to get kids interested in getting their driver’s licenses,” Justice said.
“I remember counting down the days to get my permit and then my license. That was an important time in my life.
“Nowadays, kids have so many things going on, and we want to give them a reason to get excited about getting their licenses,” the governor said. “This program is one of the innovative ways we’re encouraging kids to learn how to drive.”
The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program offers “expert-guided, quality curriculum, providing parents and guardians with a simple, easy-to-follow plan designed to help teens develop safe driving habits,” according to a press release.
Additionally, the program includes the RoadReady mobile app for iPhone and Android.
“Keeping all West Virginians safe on the road is a priority to me, and as a parent myself, I value the knowledge and guidance this program provides,” Frazier said.
Teen drivers have crash rates nearly four times those of drivers 20 and older per mile driven, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
“Immaturity leads to speeding and other risky habits, and inexperience means teen drivers often don’t recognize or know how to respond to hazards,” according to the IIHS.
Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for teens ages 15-18 years of age in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
There were 2,276 people killed in crashes involving a teen passenger vehicle driver, 15-18 years old, in 2020. Of that number, 748 of the deaths were the teen driver.
Twenty-four drivers under the age of 20 were killed in crashes in West Virginia in 2020.
An estimated 90,564 teen passenger vehicle drivers were injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes nationwide in 2020, and an estimated 153,566 people were injured in crashes involving a teen driver, accounting for almost 7 percent of all roadway injuries that year, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics.
In West Virginia, teens who test for their Level 1 or Level 2 GDL across the state will be provided a copy of the program guidebook.
A Level 1 instructional permit, for those at least 15 years old, requires passing the written driver’s knowledge test and a vision screening along with written consent from a parent or legal guardian. The permit also requires a licensed driver age 21 or older in the front seat at all times.
A Level 2 intermediate license, for those at least 16 years old, requires a Level 1 permit with no violations for at least six months, passing the road skills test, along with the completed 50-hour-form, including 10 hours of night driving, certified by a parent or legal guardian.
At 17 years of age, obtaining a Level 3 license requires a Level 2 license with no violations for at least one year.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends that parents become familiar with the state restrictions placed on teen licenses and encourages parents to be more involved as their teen learns to drive.
Establishing ground rules for teens by restricting night driving and passengers, requiring seat belt use at all times, and prohibiting any use of cell phones or other electronic devices while driving will improve teen driver safety, according to the NHTSA.
“Parents should always know where (their teens) are going and set times, if they are traveling, to call and check in,” emphasized Wyoming County Sheriff Brad Ellison.
Once they reach where they are going, teens should always be required to call and check in, then call again when they leave, Ellison noted.
“Don’t text and talk,” Ellison cautioned all drivers. “Always use hands-free devices.”
“Parents are the key to ensuring the safety of teen drivers,” said Safe Road Alliance President Emily Stein. “The more involved the parents are at this important phase when teens are learning to drive, the more likely that these teens will avoid being in a crash once they are driving on their own.”
The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program is also available online, via digital curriculum as well as pdf download, at PSDPonline.com. The free app can be downloaded from a phone’s app store by searching RoadReady. The RoadReady app logs and manages hours spent behind the wheel so families can easily keep track before testing for their driver’s licenses.
Nationally, the app is downloaded more than 1,000 times per day, according to the press release. The guidebook itself is divided into lessons that make it easy to focus on specific skills that become more advanced as time goes on.
The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program features a high quality, magazine-style printed instruction guidebook. More information about Graduated Driver’s License (GDL) and the program is available online. The RoadReady mobile app provides a fun and useful way to track the required 50 hours of behind-the-wheel driving experience; available for iPhones at the App Store and for Android on Google Play.
For more information, visit the WV DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.
