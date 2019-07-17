chillicothe, ohio — West Virginia and Chillicothe have waged some classic battles over the years in the Prospect League. This year however, it has been all Paints. For the tenth time in 11 games, the home-standing Paints defeated the Miners, this time by a score of 8-4.
West Virginia (14-28) erupted out of the gate by scoring three runs in its first trip to the plate. An RBI-single from Ross Mulhall was followed by consecutive sacrifice flies from Michael Pineiro and Clayton Mehlbauer for the quick, 3-0 lead.
The lead disappeared in the bottom of the second inning when Chillicothe (27-15) sent 11 batters to plate and scored seven runs before the Miners could escape the damage.
Trey Smith’s two-run triple was the seventh hit of the inning, scoring the final two runs of the Paints onslaught. The home team would add one more run in the seventh before the Miners added their final run in the eighth on a single from Pineiro.
The series moves to Beckley tonight where West Virginia hosts the Paints at Linda K. Epling Stadium in a 6:35 p.m. clash. After tonight’s game, the teams return to VA Memorial Stadium for three straight games.