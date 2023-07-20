The Beckley VA Medical Center along with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) Huntington Regional Office will host a PACT Act “Summer VetFest” open to all veterans and their families at the medical center today, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act was signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, to improve access to VA benefits for veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. Specifically, the PACT Act expands and extends eligibility for VA benefits for veterans with certain toxic exposures.
The PACT Act VetFest at the Beckley VA is for all veterans, especially those who have never applied for VA benefits, to learn about possible toxic exposures, not just those like Agent Orange, exposures during Desert Storm/Desert Shield, or the most recent burn pits during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom (OEF/OIF).
The Beckley VAMC has already completed over 7,200 toxic exposure screenings of its current veteran patients. Huntington’s VBA Regional Office has processed 4,562 PACT Act claims for West Virginia veterans, with a claim grant rate of 78.2 percent. VBA has paid awards of over $6 million dollars to date, and the most common granted PACT Act disability is hypertensive vascular disease.
The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to many groups of veterans who were not previously eligible.
Eligibility now includes veterans who participated in a toxic exposure risk activity while serving on active duty, active duty for training or inactive duty training.
Veterans assigned to a duty station in certain locations (including airspace above) during specific periods of time are also presumed eligible. This includes veterans assigned to Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, or the United Arab Emirates and the airspace above since Aug. 2, 1990.
Also on the list of eligible assignments are Afghanistan, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Uzbekistan, and Yemen (as well as other countries the VA declares relevant) since Sept. 11, 2001.
Veterans deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, Operation New Dawn, Operation Inherent Resolve, or Resolute Support Mission are also eligible.
All unregistered veterans, family members, and caretakers are urged to attend the event. If you aren’t PACT Act screened by a VA provider yet, visit and find out more in person. Claims filed on or before Aug. 9 will be backdated to Aug. 10, 2022.
For more information about PACT Act and how to file a claim, visit www.va.gov/PACT.
If veterans, their families, caregivers, or survivors have questions about PACT Act and wish to speak to someone to help, phone 1-800-MyVA411 at any time.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Beckley is a fully accredited 30-bed general medical and acute care facility and is home to a 50-bed community living center. It offers veterans health care services at three locations in southern West Virginia – Beckley VA Medical Center, Greenbrier County VA Clinic, and Princeton VA Clinic – and has a mobile care unit for veterans who can’t easily visit the hospital or clinics. For more information about the services each location offers, visit the VA Beckley health services page.
