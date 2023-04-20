To reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires due to drought, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation banning all outdoor burning across West Virginia beginning April 17.
The ban, which was necessary due to dry and windy weather conditions and an increasing potential for forest fires, remains in effect until conditions improve, according to a press release.
The governor’s order makes it unlawful for any person in the state to engage in outdoor burning, including fires built for camping, burning of debris, or warming.
The following are excluded from the restrictions:
• Fires for the purpose of chemical production, where fire is essential to operation.
• Fires for commercial land-clearing, such as mining, highway construction, and development, provided that a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.
• Training fires conducted under the direct control and supervision of qualified instructors at a training facility operated by a fire department or government entity, provided that a permit for such training fires is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to burning.
• Fires for outdoor cooking conducted for fundraising events and charitable organizations, provided that a water source capable of extinguishing the fire must be present and a permit is obtained from the Division of Forestry prior to the operation.
• Liquid-fueled gas grills, lanterns or liquid-fueled gas fire stoves.
The governor has instructed the Division of Forestry to enact a forest fire readiness plan and to enforce the ban on burning as outlined in state code.
“This year, we have experienced a significant period of low humidity and below average rainfall,” Acting West Virginia Division of Forestry director and state forester Tony Evans said in a press release.
“Since Jan. 1, we have experienced 654 different fires in the state, and a current total of 4,121 acres burned. This ban helps ensure we are doing everything we can to protect the public, our forests, and private property from the damage that can occur from a forest fire.”
The proclamation orders the Division of Forestry and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to provide continuous information to the governor and the public regarding forest conditions.
Also, the proclamation orders the Division of Natural Resources, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Department of Homeland Security, and the State Police to cooperate in the enforcement of this ban.
