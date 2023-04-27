Gov. Jim Justice ended a statewide ban on all types of outdoor burning April 24.
Lifting the ban came after the state received sufficient rainfall.
Standard spring burning season laws and regulations remain in effect.
Burning forestland, grass, grain, stubble, slash, debris, or other materials is allowed only from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Small fires set for the purpose of preparing food or providing light or warmth are permitted anytime without a burning permit, provided all grass, brush, stubble, or other debris has been removed for a minimum distance of 10 feet from the fire in all directions.
Additionally, fires must be attended at all times.
All fires must be fully extinguished before 7 a.m. daily.
Residents caught violating these regulations face citations and fines of up to $1,000.
