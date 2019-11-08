Orangutan granted 'personhood' settles into new Florida home

In this photo made available Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, by the Center for Great Apes, Sandra, a 33-year old orangutan, settles into her new home at the Center for Great Apes in in Wauchula, Fla. Sandra was granted legal personhood by a judge in Argentina. The judged ruled that Sandra is legally not an animal, but rather a non-human person, and thus entitled to rights. (Keith Stein/Center for Great Apes via AP)