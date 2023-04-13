It’s just possible I’m not mad, you know. So I’m asking you to make a small quantum jump with me. To accept one deviant concept. Remember that? That’s what the main character in Paddy Chayefsky’s book (and movie) asked us to do in Altered States.
Neuroscientist Mark Solms in the real life, asks us also to make a startling leap of faith (except with evidence and other good things to back it up). He discovered the brain mechanisms of dreaming and this theory of mind. Conscious cognition, he says, is an undesirable one, from the viewpoint of self-organizing systems. Feeling is a good thing because it enables us biological beings to resolve our needs and thereby avoid destruction. But, the ideal state is one in which all our needs are met automatically – even before they are felt. In this ideal state, our needs are met automatically (at an unconscious level), and we feel nothing. Here’s the shocker: consciousness is undesirable in cognition. What we all aspire to, claims Solms, is not pleasure (decreasing need) but zombiedom (no need). Solms states that no need implies perfect predictions, no errors from body and mind, and therefore no call to increase the precision on incoming signals, and therefore no feeling. Peace at last.
If you have followed this reasoning, then the conclusion would be that if we want paradise on earth, all we need to do is satisfy all our bodily and mentally demanding needs (for everyone on the planet, and we would have a version of heaven — without all the trappings of religion). Except we must accept a form of zombiism in which we have no emotions and no feelings except the eternal bliss of non-action. Welcome to heaven — or is it hell?
The plus side of Solms’ idea would be no more conflicts, no more wars, no more hard (or any) decision making. Automatically, every want and desire would be gone because it was provided for. This is not my ideal world, but if his logic is right, his facts, many of our questions on purpose and goals for all life are answered.
Until proven otherwise, his theory of mind must be accepted as a possible revolution in human thinking, shaking up much we once thought we knew about being human. Question is, is he right? Or is it another unpleasant truth we wish to hide? That’s what we humans do. We decide things — or we lie and hide them.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
