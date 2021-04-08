I
remember looking at myself in the mirror, wondering why I put myself through this. It was morning, but I hadn’t gone to bed yet. It looked like I wasn’t going to have the privilege of sleep any time soon. So, I quickly poured a cup of coffee from my French press and gulped it down, hoping it would at least do something besides make me anxious.
My first dose of the Covid vaccination was in ten minutes. Today was important.
When I got to the facility for the vaccines, it took me a while to find the right door, even though it’s on campus and I’ve been here for a few years now. I walked inside to a room full of basketball courts that had been transformed into a clinic. There were many people there, but the line was sparse. Still, I had to walk through a roped-off area that had too many zig-zags. I felt like a mouse. Once I made it to the end of the line, a man sent me to a table. There, I had to sign my life away, saying that I was aware there was a chip inside of the vaccine. I kid, but the paperwork wasn’t fun.
After, I was sent to another zig-zag maze. I was starting to feel a little odd about it. But then I reached another man at the end of it. We waited there for a few seconds. He was scoping the room. I was trying to think about anything else.
It was an organized cluster. There were lines and rows and tables. In the back, there were chairs spread out that these young people were just sitting in, staring at the wall or their phone.
Then, a cluster of tables began raising auction-like signs with numbers on them. They would make sure to yell the number as it went up, signaling that they had finished giving the most recent person the vaccine.
The man gave me a number, and I somehow walked to the table. A girl was there. We were probably the same age. My teeth were rattling. How was there someone right beside me who is my age that is responsible for giving me the vaccine while I’m too anxious about the needle to say anything?
She looked at me. “You ready?”
I had to think for a second, even though there was no way out now. She ripped open alcohol wipes. It gave me flashbacks of childhood shots. I said, “No.”
But it still happened.
After the needle came out, she asked if I was on blood thinners. No. I’m not. But it didn’t matter. That one comment made me be on guard all day.
Afterward, we were herded to the seats that I had seen the other kids sit in. I think I stood in the middle of an aisle for a while before finding a seat. For 30 minutes, we had to wait in case of a reaction – to the medicine, not the chip. Still kidding.
At that point, I couldn’t stop hearing the girl’s comment. I was psyching myself out. I thought the room was getting brighter, but it might’ve also been sleep. I thought I was going to have to make a scene and put my head between my legs. But I’m just dramatic and it lasted all day.
So, I sat there in a daze, wondering why I put myself through it.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.